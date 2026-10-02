Understanding Robots
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Tesla is finally scaling up driverless robotaxi service
Especially in Texas.
Oct 2
•
Timothy B. Lee
44
17
2
OpenAI’s Astra model is shockingly good at robotics
In the future, will general-purpose LLMs control robots?
Oct 1
•
Kai Williams
69
9
10
Let’s learn about robots together
Introducing Understanding Robots.
Oct 1
•
Kai Williams
8
3
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