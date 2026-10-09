Understanding Robots

Understanding Robots

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Jim's avatar
Jim
19h

I'm with you on the idea that deployment into homes is the first sign we'll have of real useful capabilities. Otherwise it's just too hard to tell if it's really working beyond demo level.

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1123581321's avatar
1123581321
3d

Man, I just can't get over the fact that you even had to, like, qualify this: "even harder"! Of course it's orders of magnitude harder, we are dealing with physical reality, not computer code. Oleg's point about hardware wearing out is correct, too - this adds a whole new dimension to robot testing that doesn't exist for LLMs, life-cycle reliability, can this robot finger flex 10E6 times without breaking, that kind of thing.

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