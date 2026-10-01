Understanding Robots

Understanding Robots

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Oleg Alexandrov's avatar
Oleg Alexandrov
3d

There is a lot to do till robots can do useful stuff. It looks however that no paradigm shift is needed. We'll need high-level thinking distilled from examples, say as done with LLM, VLM, path planning at high level, the precise reflexive real-time adjustments.

Like an octopus. The main brain does the direction, the tentacle figures the rest.

So, robots will be like current AI on a much grander scale, with vision and tactile sensors, new neural nets, and a whole lot of compute.

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Jim's avatar
Jim
2d

"Most manufacturing facilities have very poor internet"?? In the US? Am I missing something?

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