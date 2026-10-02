Understanding Robots

Understanding Robots

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Scott's avatar
Scott
2d

I saw a Waymo in Saint Petersburg a few days ago for the first time. Had to do a double take seeing it drive through my parent's neighborhood.

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Brady Dale's avatar
Brady Dale
2d

I really wish that Zoox would deploy in some small towns. The conditions are so easy out here. And there's lots of seniors and poor people who could use them. They could in fact operate on a fixed route and do a good service for people, though I suppose it would work a lot better if they had a bigger version.

I guess what I'm really saying is that I wish Olli hadn't gone under and it was deployed in small towns, actually.

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