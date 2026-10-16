Understanding Robots

Understanding Robots

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CEH in SC's avatar
CEH in SC
3d

Interesting report, thanks. How would you characterize government interest in the conference? Aside from Ted Budd's intro video, were any other government speakers or active attendees?

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1 reply by Kai Williams
Steve's avatar
Steve
2d

It should not surprise anyone that China installs more robots in its factories than the US does. The US has been deemphasizing manufacturing in favor of a service economy since the 1980s. If one compared the number of robots to the number of manufacturing facilities, how would that affect the charts? Would the differences be so drastic? I certainly am not arguing that the US made the right decision, just wondering whether the wrong data is being displayed. Furthermore, an industry with more opportunities has more opportunities to experiment.

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