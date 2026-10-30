Understanding Robots

Understanding Robots

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Jim's avatar
Jim
18h

This is great news! Happy to have Toyota going after this with deployment in Japan.

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The Multibagger Playbook's avatar
The Multibagger Playbook
19h

The upfitting step at roughly $50,000 per car is the detail I hadn't seen broken out. If the fleet really goes from 4,000 to 20,000 by end of 2027, the vehicle mix by then looks like a bigger driver of unit economics than the headline count. Is there any data on utilization per vehicle yet?

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