Understanding Robots

Understanding Robots

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelangelo's avatar
Michelangelo
16h

This is the Android moment for robotics: the brain becomes a service and the body becomes a commodity. Great for startups. The open question is whether we end up with an open-weight robot brain too, or a world where every robot in your house phones home to three API providers.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kai Williams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture