Understanding Robots

Understanding Robots

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Zhou Mo 周墨's avatar
Zhou Mo 周墨
2d

personality first, usefulness later is close to what UBTech is testing here. its U1 companion humanoid took 13,361 orders at ¥119,800 (~$17k), but on refundable ¥3,000 deposits, and only 1,500–2,000 are expected to ship this year. is Tuesday taking deposits too?

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